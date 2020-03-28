UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409,187 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $21,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after buying an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after buying an additional 1,998,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Shares of SBS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 1,636,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,083. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77.

SBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.