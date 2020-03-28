UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $21.85 Million Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FOX worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $22.04. 1,979,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

