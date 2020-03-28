UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Sealed Air worth $20,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 363,825 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,212,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Lustig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Sealed Air stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 1,707,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,469. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

