UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 16,312 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 62,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 995,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,024. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,340. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

