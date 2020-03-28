UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Eaton Vance worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 67,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 818,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 565,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,398. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

