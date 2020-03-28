UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,963 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Steven Madden worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steven Madden by 73.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 168.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 293,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 814,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Steven Madden from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

