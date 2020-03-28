UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,765 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.34% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,373,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,708,000 after purchasing an additional 302,250 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,336,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 1,226,554 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,987,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 28,786.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,767,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after buying an additional 1,761,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 983,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 944,343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,400. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.