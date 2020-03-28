UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Highwoods Properties worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 865,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

