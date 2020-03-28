UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of People’s United Financial worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after buying an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,455,000 after purchasing an additional 782,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,082,000 after purchasing an additional 666,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 345,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,945,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

