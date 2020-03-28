UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,833 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of KBR worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 837.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,450 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,083,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 366,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 2,335,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.