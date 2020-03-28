UBS Group AG Has $11.14 Million Stake in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.79% of Hudson worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hudson by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUD. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

HUD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 363,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.64 million, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Hudson Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

