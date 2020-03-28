UBS Group AG Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Gardner Denver worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,614,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,373,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,274,000 after purchasing an additional 477,040 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 40.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.63. 4,304,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

