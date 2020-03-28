UBS Group AG Purchases 32,786 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,602. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

