UBS Group AG Purchases 62,388 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,388 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of POSCO worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 15.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $8,221,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in POSCO by 70.3% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 409,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. POSCO has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14.

PKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

