UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 125.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Hill-Rom worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.53. 699,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

