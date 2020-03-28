Ultra Price Reaches $0.0351 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $42,205.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,211.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.00 or 0.03429100 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002836 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

