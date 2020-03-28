UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,889 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.05% of UMB Financial worth $69,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,756,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 598.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 265,035 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $45.64 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.