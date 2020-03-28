Unification Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Unification has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a market capitalization of $821,358.45 and $68,071.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00194507 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042355 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

