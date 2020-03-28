Unify 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,979.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Unify has a market capitalization of $77,243.96 and approximately $1,979.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00617702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

