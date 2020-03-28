Unify (UNIFY) Price Reaches $0.0042

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Unify has a total market capitalization of $77,243.96 and approximately $1,979.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00604726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

