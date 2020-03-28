Unikoin Gold (UKG) Achieves Market Cap of $988,731.61

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Unikoin Gold has a market capitalization of $988,731.61 and approximately $1,468.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bittrex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.02498183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Unikoin Gold was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,847,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com.

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Upbit, Radar Relay, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

