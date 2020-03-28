Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

