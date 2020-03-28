United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Down 10.8% in March

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,872,900 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the February 27th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 442,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.27. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.