United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,731,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 27th total of 13,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

United Continental stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Continental will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in United Continental by 766.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $4,027,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $93,549,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

