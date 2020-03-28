United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.13% of United Rentals worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $90.15 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

