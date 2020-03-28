United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,165,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 27th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $91.29 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

