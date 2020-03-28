Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,400 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days. Currently, 25.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBX. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ:UBX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.75. 297,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,767. The company has a market capitalization of $273.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.04. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

