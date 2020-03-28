Universa 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $77.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. During the last week, Universa has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

