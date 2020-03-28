Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 27th total of 490,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,568. The company has a market cap of $555.84 million, a P/E ratio of 162.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.