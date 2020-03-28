Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Holdings Lowered by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $132.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.