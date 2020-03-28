Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 27th total of 328,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NYSE UHT traded down $4.75 on Friday, reaching $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.