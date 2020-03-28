Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings per share of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the lowest is $2.66. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.16 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $12.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $137,521,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

