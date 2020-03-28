Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 27th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

