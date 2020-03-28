Universe Market Capitalization Achieves $74,117.05 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Universe has a total market capitalization of $74,117.05 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Universe has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,102,451 coins and its circulating supply is 85,902,451 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.