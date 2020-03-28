Universe Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Universe has a market capitalization of $74,117.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,102,451 coins and its circulating supply is 85,902,451 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

