UnlimitedIP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $371,522.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $371,522.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HADAX, OTCBTC and LBank. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.02522093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00195533 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00043117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allcoin, BigONE, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

