UOS Network (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,079.78

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, UOS Network has traded 61.1% lower against the US dollar. UOS Network has a market cap of $16,079.78 and approximately $30,198.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UOS Network token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.78 or 0.03429656 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002886 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010846 BTC.

UOS Network Token Profile

UOS Network is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,167,840 tokens. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network.

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.