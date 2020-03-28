Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 27th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UONE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Urban One has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.85 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

