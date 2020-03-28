USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00016053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, Hotbit, Poloniex and OKEx. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $681.69 million and approximately $811.77 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.02090426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00077299 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 687,295,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,351,521 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, Hotbit, FCoin, CoinEx, Kucoin, Crex24, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Coinsuper and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

