USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $30.39 million and approximately $31.00 worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00016013 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.02524790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194091 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

