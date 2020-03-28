USDQ (USDQ) Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, USDQ has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $901.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053373 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000990 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,319 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.