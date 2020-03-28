USDQ (USDQ) Trading Up 187.1% This Week

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 190.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00045985 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $3,739.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDQ has traded up 187.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000980 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,319 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

