USDX Price Down 1.3% This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, USDX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002761 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $689,755.60 and approximately $1,597.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,221 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

