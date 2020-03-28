Utrust (UTK) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC and IDEX. Utrust has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $392,288.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.02474356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

