UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. UTStarcom had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

UTSI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.81. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

