V-ID 24-Hour Volume Tops $139,215.00 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $139,215.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.56 or 0.04941994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003663 BTC.

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,630,062 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

