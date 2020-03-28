V Systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Reaches $96.41 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. During the last week, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. V Systems has a total market cap of $96.41 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.02520268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00043087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

