VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 27th total of 285,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 71,506 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 308,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

