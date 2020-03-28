Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $683.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.44. 85,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.