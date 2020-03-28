VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.58% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BBH traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $124.08. 16,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.25. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.